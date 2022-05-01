Hyderabad: Freemasons opens doors for common man to witness ‘Divine Ceremony’

Published Date - 09:21 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Anish Kumar Sharma seen addressing the press conference at Goshamahal Baradari Masonic Building. Also seen B. Giridhar, VG Madhusudan, Naresh Kumar Yadav, Sagar Gala.

Hyderabad: Freemasonry is a way of Life. It is a moral building society which makes good men better, remarked Anish Kumar Sharma, Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of India.

On his maiden visit to the city in the capacity of a Grand Master, Anish Kumar told presspersons, “as of now, there are 440 Masonic Lodges and over 200 other Masonic bodies located in different parts of the country under the Grand Lodge of India with a total membership of about 22,000 Freemasons.”

Asked if there is any decree of secrecy to the Freemasons, VG Madhusudan, Regional Grand Master, Regional Grand Lodge of Southern India, said, ” We are not a secret society. All the details of our meetings is available to public. It’s just that, like how any family would have their own little secrets, we have a few things that cannot be disclosed.”

When asked about participation of women, Madhusudhan said, “this organization has been there for centuries now. And it’s our culture that this has been only for men. We don’t know what will happen in the future but as of now, it’s only for men.”

On Monday, the oldest lodge in the city, May Lodge No. 19 will host sesquicentennial celebration and a exhibition showcasing the Freemasons history.

