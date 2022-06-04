French industry employment opportunities for students of TSWREIS and TTWRIES

Hyderabad: A French delegation led by Thierry Berthelot, Consul General of France, held discussions with State government officials on programmes related to student exchange, industry specific skill development, French language training apart from industrial exposure and global employment opportunities for students of social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions.

According to a press release, Rahul Bojja, Principal Secretary, SCDD, Christina Z Chongthu, Commissioner, Tribal Welfare and Ronald Rose, Secretary, TSWREI & TTWREI Societies held the discussions with the French delegation that also comprised Samuel Berthet, Director, Alliance Francaise, Gerard Francois Inizan, Director, Safran Aircraft Engines, and Germain Araud, Director, Monin India.

Ronald Rose said the main purpose of the meeting was to expose students to global workplace culture, universities and international industrial standards, so that marginalized students could aspire to secure opportunities at a global level. “This is the first of its kind initiative in the country between the government welfare educational institutions and global corporations,” he said.

Thierry Berthelot expressed his country’s willingness to create a skilled human resource through student internship programs, skill development programs and industrial exposure visits involving student of social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions.

