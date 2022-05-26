French Open: Qinwen Zheng stuns Simona Halep in second round

Published Date - 11:42 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Chinas Zheng Qinwen eyes the ball as she returns to Romanias Simona Halep during their womens singles match on day five of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Simonne-Mathieu in Paris on May 26, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Paris: Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep is out of the French Open in the second round.

Chinese teenager Qinwen Zheng pulled off the 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 upset of the 2018 Roland Garros champion at Court Simonne-Mathieu.

The 74th-ranked Zheng amassed 27 winners to Halep’s nine to earn a trip to the third round on her French Open debut.

The 19th-seeded Halep was looking for her 21st win of the season. The 2019 Wimbledon champion had beaten Zheng in Melbourne in January.

