Friends who brought each other’s dreams to reality

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 03:19 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: Sharing the journeys of supporting each other as women through challenges and triumphs, Chef Priya Bhopal and Maria Goretti celebrated ‘Women Supporting Women’ in honour of International Women’s Day on Sunday at Spero Patisserie, Jubilee Hills.

The two, in a tête-à-tête, shared how their friendship evolved in bringing each other’s dream to reality, while Maria baked and shared her recipe for the ‘Orange Cake’ from her award-winning book.

“I was a financial analyst at first but when I took a break and got married, I went on to do my culinary course from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris after which I worked in Spain and now, I have my café here,” said Chef Priya Bhopal, owner of Spero.

Maria Goretti, former MTV VJ and author, met Priya at Le Cordon Bleu when she went on to learn culinary skills from the same school in Paris.

“I used to be a television anchor, now I am an author of an award-winning book — ‘From my kitchen to yours’, and I have a poetry book releasing in 10 days,” said Maria.

The pastry chef who got into the field of culinary because of her children, wanted to take over her interest in baking on a professional level, which made her fly to Paris to study and open a café in Hyderabad.

Speaking about women empowerment, Maria said, “It is wonderful to see women rising in every part of the industry; our society, through the years, has changed and it is wonderful,” while Priya agreed.

The event was attended by many women from the city, including entrepreneurs, bakers, influencers, writers, and others from various fields who came together to celebrate each other.