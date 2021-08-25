Friendship Day: Students of Akshara Vaagdevi Int’l School pen stories

Tiny tots of the nursery, PP1 and PP2 at Akshara Vaagdevi International School celebrated Friendship Day with the theme colour yellow. The minions were dressed up in different shades of yellow.

From the yellow sunshine that glistens up the sky to the sunflowers that brighten up the field, yellow can be associated with all the positivity, brightness and joy. The colour yellow also symbolizes long-lasting friendships, loyalty and courage, teachers at the event said.

Teachers conducted an activity for the toddlers where they had to make emojis and emoticons of their choice. The kids nurtured drawing and observational skills along with an increase in mental activity.

They enjoyed the activity and experience a lot. The Primary block of also celebrated friendship day. Students from classes from I to VIII participated in the event. Though students couldn’t meet their friends and exchange their wishes, they penned down stories about the beauty of Friendship and greeted each other on this special day through the online platform.

