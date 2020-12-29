From 36 to Melbourne glory: Team India’s magnificent turnaround

Magnificent turnaround of fortunes as Rahane’s men jolt Aussies to level Test series 1-1

Hyderabad: From 36 at Adelaide Oval to Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) glory. That is how one can describe India’s incredible eight-wicket victory over Australia on Tuesday. The magnificent turnaround by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and his men will go down in history as one of India’s finest victories to level the Test series 1-1. They showed the character, team spirit and confidence while executing their plans. That too they have done it without the Big Four against a full-strength Australian team.

There were many doubts when Virat Kohli (paternity leave), Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami (all three in the injury list) were not available for this Test. But as Sanjay Manjrekar said from a historic loss to historic win, India bounced back in grand style without the Big Four to stun the critics. The supporting staff, led by chief coach Ravi Shastri and Rahane, did their homework and inspired Team India to ambush the fragile Australians in the second Test.

Former chief national selector MSK Prasad said this Indian team cannot be intimidated. “This team shows no fear. In fact, in the first Test, India dominated the first two days in Adelaide before one hour freak phenomenon led to the great collapse of 36 all out. I felt sad when everyone condemned the Indian team and Kohli. This was not fair. Kohli had laid the foundation for a New India team and Rahane showed it in his own style to beat the Australians,’’ said Prasad.

As the fourth day’s play started, all eyes were on Indian bowlers. In recent times, the tailenders have been troubling the Indians. Pat Cummins and Cameron Green, the overnight batsman, were threatening to take the match away with a steady batting. It was a well-directed bouncer from the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah who got rid of Cummins. “Bumrah is a shrewd bowler and reads the batsman very well,’’ said Prasad.

Former Test left-arm spinner SL Venkatapathy put things in the right perspective. “Rahane and his men played with a lot of intent. The disciplined bowling put pressure on the Australians before Bumrah did the trick,’’ said Raju.

Young Green, in the company of Mitchel Starc, frustrated the Indians till young Hyderabad debutant Mohammed Siraj sent back Green. He was deceived by Siraj with a good short delivery. The ball came quickly to Green and his uppish pull shot went to the best-fielder Ravinder Jadeja at mid-wicket. Siraj dismissed Nathan Lyon with a bouncer again.

Laxman said Siraj is a special and hard-working talent. “It was baptism by fire. He has the pace, hunger and patience to excel in international cricket. He played under difficult circumstances. He lost his dad and it definitely tells the steely character of him. He was desperate to perform to fulfil his father’s dream and he did in a big way,’’ said Laxman.

For Raju,Ashwin was magnificent. “In the battle between two off-spinners Ashwin scored over Lyon in the two Tests. He kept the pressure with subtle bowling. He was handled nicely by Rahane. The wicket that disturbed Hazelwood’s off-stump was a beauty,’’ said Raju.

India did not stumble in the 70-run chase although Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara fell cheaply. But debutant Shubman Gill was rock solid, along with Rahane, while steering India to victory. “Both Mayank and Pujara are short in confidence. That showed in their footwork,’’ said Raju.

Laxman was all praise for Gill. “If you are to play in Australia, you have to look for pull-shot and back foot play comes into prominence otherwise you will struggle. Gill showed that in exemplary. Solid in defence, decisive footwork and positive batting, Gill made a big impact with the bat.

“Rahane was cool and calm. His strategy, field placings and bowling changes were of top order. It is a good win. The mental strength was tested to the full and India came out in flying colours.”

Prasad said by playing Jadeja gave the team the right balance. “He plays a crucial role as a left arm spinner and his batting lends solidity.”

