From exodus to development model, CM recalls Telangana growth saga

The credit for the fast transformation of the State cannot be attributed singularly to anyone. It is a collective effort of all, said CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:34 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday went down memory lane, recalling how the Palamuru region had witnessed large scale exodus of people following years of droughts and misery.

Addressing a gathering at Nagarkurnool, where he attended multiple programmes, Chandrashekhar Rao said it was not long ago that poets and writers shed tears, singing sad tales of streams like Dundubhi in the Palamuru region drying up and triggering exodus of people. Families had deserted their homes leaving for faraway cities in search of livelihood.

The neglect the region was subjected to in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh had terribly hampered the path to progress. Vast tracts of land right from Suryapet to Kalwakurty were lying barren for decades like a desert. The spectre of drought that persisted for decades was a constant source of anguish.

“There were instances when Professor Jayashankar shared his concern with me when we traveled together through the villages of Palamuru. Today we find paddy procurement centres in place of the centres that used to feeding hundreds of people reduced to destitutes by the conditions prevailing in those days. The same lands of Palamuru are lying verdant with lush green crops,” he said.

Famous poets like Goreti Venkanna who voiced their concern for Palamuru by singing “Vagu Yendipoyera” (The stream has gone dry) are today chanting the opposite “Vagu Nindipoyera” (The stream is brimming again). Over 20 lakh acres would be getting irrigation in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district with all the projects in construction becoming operational.

The Palamuru- Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme which is holding out great hope for the region would be completed soon. Three pending projects – Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu and Bhima – helped in extending irrigation on to the upland areas. The Umamaheswari Lift irrigation scheme would address the water problem in Achampet area, he said.

The reorganisation of the revenue administration has been paying its dividends. The number of revenue mandals in the State was increased from 459 to 612. In erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, the number of MRO offices went up from 64 to 74, he said, adding that Telangana was now topping in per capita income, per capita power consumption and development of IT sector.

It has made its mark in other key sectors of development as well. The credit for the fast transformation of the State cannot be attributed singularly to anyone. It is a collective effort of all. People in all other States were looking forward to BRS, a land administration system like Dharani and replication of the Telangana Model, he said.

Earlier, he inaugurated the Integrated District Offices Complex for Nagarkurnool, the District Police Office building and the BRS party office as well.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and Director General of Police Anjani Kumar were present.