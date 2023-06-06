CM KCR cautions against ‘bloodsucking leeches’ targeting farmers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: Stating that Dharani, Telangana’s integrated land records management system, was the single genuine source of documentation pertaining to land holdings of farmers, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday cautioned the people against attempts by ‘bloodsucking leeches’ who were trying to ‘feast’ on the State’s farmers.

In an obvious reference to Congress leaders who were repeatedly trying to discredit Dharani, he said those who seek to dump Dharani in the Bay of Bengal were those who had to be dumped in the sea first.

Addressing a well-attended public meeting at Nagarkurnool, Chandrashekhar Rao sounded a warning against depriving the peasant community of Dharani, the unfaltering and unalterable system of land records and stressed that it would amply mean deprival of a fortune for the farmer community. It would be hard to imagine the farmer of Telangana without Dharani, he said.

If Dharani was taken away from them, it would amount to revival of the ‘dark bloodsucking regime’ of leeches, who should not be given a chance to bring back the grim days of the past, he said.

Besides giving the farmers some peace of mind, the new land administration system put in place by the State government had ensured transfer of direct benefits to the farmers without the involvement of greedy middlemen. The online portal that combined land registration and administration services has nullified the role of the corrupt at all levels, he stressed.

Not to speak of the role of VROs, who had ceased to exist now, right from the Mandal Revenue Officer to the District Collector and even the Chief Secretary could not tamper with the records pertaining to lands owned by farmers, he said, adding that for that matter, even the Chief Minister was left with no scope to alter them.

The entire power of making any modifications in the land record is very much vested with the farmers who owned the land, he said, adding that the farmer’s fingerprint had the power to do it all, thanks to the adoption of modern technology interventions in strengthening the system.

