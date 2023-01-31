Front portion of demolished building at Minister’s Road collapses

04:27 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: The front portion of the ‘L’ shaped commercial establishment at Minister’s Road, which was under demolition for the past five days following a major fire that gutted the entire structure on January 19, has collapsed on Tuesday. With systematic weakening of the structure due to demolition, the weakened front portion of the building came down on its own.

Due to the collapse of the demolished structure, a thick cloud of dust enveloped the combo crusher and the neighborhood. Earlier on Monday, the GHMC demolition teams had pulled down the fifth floor of the front portion of the commercial complex. With GHMC officials already evacuating residents from the nearby houses and other commercial structures, no one was hurt when the structure came down.

The rear portion of the commercial establishment building however is intact and needs to be pulled-down in the coming days. As a precautionary measure, the GHMC authorities have disconnected electricity and evacuated the nearby buildings that are located near to the rear portion of the building.