Hyderabad: GHMC starts demolition of rear portion of fire-hit building

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: The demolition of the fire-hit commercial complex at Minister’s Road, Secunderabad, which was completely gutted in fire on January 19, has continued on Monday. At present, the fifth floor of the front portion of the structure has been demolished.

With major part of the structure’s front portion being pulled down, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) started demolition of the rear portion of the building.

As a precautionary measure, the GHMC authorities disconnected electricity and evacuated the buildings that are close to the rear portion of the building, which will be demolished in the coming days.

The corporation officials have urged the evacuated persons to take shelter in the nearby rehabilitation camp set up by the Hyderabad District Collectorate. The GHMC officials said that the complete demolition will be completed in the next three days.

“Though the demolition will be completed in the coming three days, clearing the debris will take more than five to six days,” said a GHMC official.