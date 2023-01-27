Hyderabad: Demolition of commercial complex at brisk pace

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:48 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Hyderabad: The demolition of the fire-hit commercial complex at Minister’s Road by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has continued to be taken-up at a brisk pace on Friday.

To begin with, the corners and joints of the five-storied building, which was gutted completely in the fire accident on Thursday, January 19, were weakened and then the long breaker crane started pulling down columns and beams of the structure, GHMC officials familiar with the process, said.

After much delay due to several technical reasons, the actual demolition of the commercial complex started late on Thursday night and continued till wee hours.

The GHMC officials resumed the demolition work on Friday morning only to be halted for a while when fire reignited at a location in the building. With the long breaker crane equipped with a water sprinkler, the fire was quickly doused and the demolition work continued.

As a precautionary measure, the main roads towards the Deccan Knitwear Sports Accessories building, were shut down for traffic. Other commercial establishments located nearby have been cordoned for safety.