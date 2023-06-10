FSTPs ready for inauguration in Jogulamba Gadwal district

Two Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant built in Gadwal and Aiza Municipalities are ready for inauguration

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

FSTP built on the outskirts of Kondapally under Gadwal Municipality ready for inauguration

Jogulamba Gadwal: Two Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) built in Gadwal and Aiza Municipalities are ready for inauguration.

The plants will treat the waste collected from septic tanks of households. Earlier, the faecal waste would be deposited in lakes and other water bodies bringing enormous harm to the environment and public health.

Human waste collected from septic tanks from households in the municipalities would be purified by a methanisation process in an anaerobic salinisation reactor at the FSTP. The effluent and water are separated.

The water is treated with phosphorus and sulphur in a polishing pond and converted into purified water. After 18 days the human waste turns into manure, the officials said.

Of the 139 FSTPs being constructed across the State at a cost of Rs 428 crore, 71 plants were set up in the first phase, including in Gadwal and Aiza Municipalities.

Also Read Ramagundam: Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant nearing completion