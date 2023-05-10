Ramagundam: Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant nearing completion

Telangana government had taken up the FSTC plant at a cost of Rs 3 crore as part of Swachh Telangana Mission

09:14 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Peddpalli: Work on the Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) in the Ramagundam Municipal Corporation limits is nearing completion.

In order to manufacture fertilizer by utilizing human wastage and to supply it to farmers at lower price, the State government had taken up the FSTC plant at a cost of Rs 3 crore as part of Swachh Telangana Mission. Hyderabad-based VGMMS Infra Private Limited is constructing the plant.

A 60 MLD (million liters per day) capacity plant is being developed in 1.23 acres of land near Malkapur village. A park has also been developed in the name of ‘Citrus Garden’ to create a pleasant atmosphere in and around the plant. The water generated after treating human waste will be supplied to saplings planted in the park and solid waste will be utilized to manufacture fertilizer.

Since the works have reached the final stage, officials are planning to conduct a trial run to examine various aspects including shifting of human waste to plant in vehicles, recording weight and production of fertilizer in the plant.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday shared pictures of the upcoming plant on Twitter.

“Sanitation Resource Park with FSTP (Fecal Sludge Treatment Plant) at Ramagundam Municipal Corporation. As part of the Swachh Telangana mission, we are building such FSTPS all across 141 municipalities in Telangana”, Rama Rao said.

