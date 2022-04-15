Full NBA accreditation to four B-Tech programmes at NITW

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:33 AM, Fri - 15 April 22

Warangal: Four B.Tech programmes civil engineering, electrical and electronics engineering, mechanical engineering and electronics and communication engineering of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, were given full accreditation by National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

These four programs were accredited for six years. Whereas the B.Tech in metallurgical and materials engineering was accredited for three years, the other programmes were accredited for six years.

The NBA team visited the NITW campus on March 11 to 13 this year. Accreditation was given based on different criteria such as implementation of outcome education, research output, facilities, etc., NITW Director Prof NV Ramana Rao congratulated all the teaching, non-teaching staff and students for securing the accreditation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .