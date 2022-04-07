Fully renovated British Residency at Koti Women’s College inaugurated

By Indrajeet Devulapally Published: Published Date - 10:29 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Hyderabad: After nine-years of painstaking and meticulous renovation taken-up at a cost of Rs. 17 crore, the renowned British Residency on the campus of University College for Women, Koti, Osmania University (OU), has regained its past glory. On Thursday, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Archaeology, V Srinivas Goud inaugurated the now fully renovated British Residency, which was fully funded by the World Monuments Funds (WMF).

After inaugurating the historic structure, the Minister along with others dignitaries from the University visited the Durbar Hall and Museum in the British Residency.

The renovated building of the British Residency was handed over to the college management by the WMF. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the college and WMF and henceforth the maintenance of the renovated structure will be responsibility of the college.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Goud said that the British Residency would be promoted as a must-visit tourist destination, which aptly reflects the history of Hyderabad. The Minister reminded that Telangana Government had renovated several historical structures including Budhavanam at Nagarjunasagar.

