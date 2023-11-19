Fund shortage troubles candidates in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:39 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Karimnagar: Arranging money to run their election campaigns is becoming a tough task for some of the candidates in erstwhile Karimnagar district.

While some of the aspirants are continuing the campaign without any troubles, a few candidates of mainstream political parties are making rounds around private moneylenders, realtors and businessmen for money, carrying their property documents.

Though they have land and other property worth crores in different places, they do not have adequate liquid cash to continue campaigning in the present situation. So, they are trying to pool money by mortgaging their lands and other property documents. Some of them are searching for sponsors.

Right from the printing of a pamphlet to mobilizing the public for party meetings, everything is dependent on money. So, without money, it is not possible to continue campaigning for a single day, one of the candidates said.

Notwithstanding the status of the political party or candidate, it is mandatory to give Rs.200 to Rs.300 to each person who participates in election campaigns for a period of a few hours.

Candidates usually go on their campaign along with at least 50 to 100 people. Besides the fuel for campaign vehicles, the expense also includes breakfast, meals and other expenditure for party workers.

If there is a constituency level public meeting addressed by state and other important leaders, candidates have to mobilize the public from all villages and mandals to make the meeting a success.

Besides paying an amount to each and every person who attends the meeting, it is also necessary to arrange vehicles to shift the public to the venue.

To ensure money for this, the candidates are trying to mop up funds by mortgaging property.