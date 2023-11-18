60 pc people suffering from hormonal imbalance : Karimnagar DMHO

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Karimnagar: District Medical and Health Officer, Dr Lalita Devi informed that about 60 percent of the people were suffering from hormonal imbalance problem and emphasized the need to treat it in the initial stage.

DMHO participated in the felicitation done to mothers, who conceived through IVF, at Oasis fertility here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the success rate of 73 percent in Oasis is something to be appreciated. Informing that there were 13 IVF centers in Karimnagar, she informed that she visited ten centers before coming to DMHO as a member of the state ART. Providing quality treatment was important, she said.

Consultant Fertility Specialist, Oasis Fertility, Dr Zigna Tamagond said that ‘Oasis’ offers advanced fertility treatments. Men with zero sperm count claim to be offered advanced techniques such as microties (microsurgical testicular sperm extraction) in achieving paternity.

Fertility preservation was an advanced technology and it was very useful for women suffering from cancer. Claimed to preserve fertility and help in later conception.

They were improving the success rate of IVF through PGT (Pre-implantation genetic testing) and ERA (Endometrial receptivity array). The risk of miscarriage was reduced. Infertility was gradually increasing due to sedentary lifestyle, lack of sleep, obesity, delayed motherhood, PCOS etc. One can overcome infertility and become a parent.