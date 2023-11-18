Telangana Polls 2023: 25,000 new voters enrolled in Karimnagar

There are about 5,500 voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years, 11,000 in the age group of 20 to 29 years and 587 service voters in Karimnagar, said Pamela Satpathy

Karimnagar: Collector and District Election Officer, Pamela Satpathy informed that 25,000 new voters have been registered in the district through the Electoral roll, which was issued from October 4 to November 6.

Speaking to reporters at the Collectorate meeting hall here on Saturday, Collector said that there were about 5,500 voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years, 11,000 in the age group of 20 to 29 years and 587 service voters in the district.

There were 651 polling station locations out of 1,338 polling centers including those belonging to the mandals of Jagtial, Hanmakonda and Siddipet districts along with Karimnagar districts which are good in conducting the elections smoothly.

One BLO has been appointed in each polling center and one booth level supervisor for every ten BLOs. There would be supervisors above them. Talking about nominations received for various assembly constituencies from November 3 to 10, she informed that 38 nominations were received for Karimnagar, Choppadandi-18, Manakondur-20 and 33 for Huzurabad segment.

After rejection and withdrawal of nominations, 27 candidates in Karimnagar, 14 in Choppandadi, 10 in Manakondur and 22 candidates in Huzurabad were in fray and the process of allotment of symbols to the candidates has also been completed.

After completing the randomization process, EVMs, VVPATs and CU have been sent. 15 FSTs, 12 SSTs, 12 VSTs, 5 VVTs, 23 YMCCs, 4 AEOs, 4 accounting teams and 4 audit teams are working for the four constituencies of the district to avoid violation of election rules.

Stating that integrated check posts were established in different places, she informed that so far, about Rs 4 crores have been seized by the police teams.

20 female, 4 PWD, 20 model and 4 polling centers for first-time voters have been established as per the instructions of the Election Commission with the intention of establishing ideal polling centers in the district. Arrangements have been made for special facilities for the disabled.

According to the instructions of the Election Commission, home voting facilities have been provided to 644 people above 80 years of age and 373 people with more than 40 percent disability and Covid victims who were unable to come to the polling center.

It was necessary to take prior permission by political parties to carry out the campaign, she said and warned to take action on every complaint of violation of the rules.

She asked the voters to lodge complaints by dialing or sending messages to the number 1950.