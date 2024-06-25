Furore over CM’s brother distributing Kalyana Lakshmi cheques

A video of Tirupati Reddy presenting the cheques at the venue is being shared extensively on social media platforms.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 June 2024, 10:56 PM

Kodangal: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s brother A Tirupati Reddy’s participation in a Kalyana Lakshmi cheque distribution programme at Doultabad mandal here on Tuesday raised a furore. Despite holding no official position, Tirupati Reddy participated in the programme. Irked over Tirupati Reddy presenting cheques on the stage, ZPTC Kotla Mahipal raised objection.

“This is protocol violation and misuse of power. Tirupati Reddy does not hold any official position yet officials are permitting him to present the cheques to beneficiaries,” Mahipal Reddy said. A video of Tirupati Reddy presenting the cheques at the venue is being shared extensively on social media platforms.

In the video, Mahipal is seen asking the Chief Minister’s brother to follow protocol and in reply, Tirupati Reddy asks him not to create nuisance at the programme. The Kalyana Lakshmi programme was launched by the BRS government. Under the programme, beneficiaries are extended financial assistance of Rs.1,00,116.

The Congress party during Assembly elections had promised to offer one tola gold along with financial assistance but it was not offering gold to the beneficiaries, Mahipal said.