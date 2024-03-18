| Furry Fun In Hyderabad Over 900 Pets And Thousands Of Enthusiastic Attendees At Pet Fest

Hyderabad: The two-day ‘Pet Fed Hyderabad-Express Edition’, billed as ‘India’s Biggest Pet Festival’ concluded in Hyderabad with more than 900 pets including dogs and cats accompanied by over 3, 500 pet parents and enthusiasts taking part in pet festival.

Organised at DSL Virtue Mall, Uppal, the Pet Fed Hyderabad – Express Edition witnessed several engaging activities meant for pets including Fun Stage Games like Trick Relay, Red Light Green Light, Hop Skip and Jump and Temptation Alley, Pet’s Got Talent, Pet’s Fashion Show, Satiate your Cravings with Food, Beverages, and Retail Therapy.

Akshay Gupta, Founder of Pet Fed, said “A heartfelt thanks to everyone who made the Pet Fed 2023-24 season a successful turnout. We hope to come back with the new season of Pet Fed with an even more exciting and bigger Pet Festival.”

Ashish Antony, Founder of JUSTDOGS, said “We have partnered with Pet Fed for several years and much like every year, this season has been exceptional. We truly hope that all the pet parents who visited Pet Fed had a memorable time with us and got to experience our wide and integrated range of pet products and services..”