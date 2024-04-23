23-year-old run over by RTC bus

The family members of the Varshith who reached the spot broke down on seeing the body. The youngster had completed his engineering course recently from a college and was planning to go to a foreign country for higher studies.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 April 2024, 07:47 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old-youngster was run over by a TSRTC bus at Uppal on Tuesday morning. The victim identified as Varshith Reddy, a resident of Medipally in the outskirts of the city was heading towards Himayatnagar on his bike to visit a bank.

When he reached Uppal, the bike skidded and Varshit fell on the road, according to the police. “A TSRTC bus coming from behind ran over the victim.

He died on the spot,” said Uppal Inspector N Election Reddy.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. Following the accident, there was a huge traffic jam on the stretch. The traffic police later cleared the congestion on the road.