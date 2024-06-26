Future-proofing career, skill upgrading is the key in the AI age: Expert

Dr Deepak Garg, founder director of leadingindia.ai shared his views on AI and future-proofing one's career in the age of AI.

By James Edwin Published Date - 26 June 2024, 06:28 PM

Hanamkonda: The rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has sparked both excitement and apprehension across industries. As AI promises increased efficiency and automation, concerns about potential job displacement loom large.

Experts, however, believe that the key to navigating this new landscape needs continuous skill upgrades and adaptability. The fear of AI replacing human jobs is not unfounded as automation transformed all sectors involving the workforce. This shift, however, doesn’t necessarily spell doom for the workforce.

Dr Deepak Garg, the vice chancellor of SR University and founder director of leadingindia.ai shared his views on AI and future-proofing one’s career in the age of AI with Telangana Today and said AI was not about replacing humans, but about augmenting human capabilities. The future belongs to those who could work alongside AI, use it to enhance their skills and productivity.

What are the crucial skills that could future-proof one’s career in the age of AI?

The days of relying solely on a single degree are fading. The job market now demands continuous learning and upskilling. Online platforms like Coursera, edX and government initiatives like the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC). Swayam and National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) offer accessible and affordable courses in data analysis, machine learning and AI.

Can AI overcome human intelligence?A: While AI excels at tasks requiring logic and data processing, uniquely human skills like creativity, critical thinking, emotional intelligence and complex problem-solving remain invaluable. These skills vital for roles involving leadership, strategy, communication and innovation; it is where AI falls short. Basic understanding of AI and related technologies is crucial to enhance employability and adaptability in evolving work environments and to face new challenges.

What are the governments and private firms doing in AI promotion and skilling the workforce?

The Indian government recognised the importance of skilling and reskilling the workforce. Initiatives like the Skill India Mission, National AI Mission and National Policy on Artificial Intelligence are aimed at promoting digital literacy and equipping the workforce with relevant skills for the future. By embracing lifelong learning, developing their unique human skills and staying ahead of the technological curve, Indians could navigate the AI revolution with confidence and build a future-proof career path. The arrival of AI is not a threat, but an opportunity. At SR University AI enabled gamification is introduced for students to learn and compete like a play. AI framework is used to set problem based questions instead of simple questions that could be answered by rote learning.

Do the colleges in India have expert faculty to teach AI?

There is a shortage of expert AI faculty. There are around 60,000 higher educational institutes in the country; as each college needs five faculty at least three lakh faculty are required. In the next three to five years the demand could be met. Not all colleges could hire expert AI faculty as they demand higher salaries.