Telangana: GAD to have night shifts, to work on holidays too

Hyderabad: The General Administration Department (GAD) which handles important issues like appointments and protocols besides coordinating with different departments in activities such as disaster management and relief will have a small group of employees working night shifts who will work even on holidays in two shifts.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, in a circular issued here on Thursday, said a small group of employees will work from 8pm to 8am on all working days and in two shifts during holidays working from 8 am to 8pm and 8pm to 8am.

Two section officers along with support staff will be allotted for this purpose by the GAD. They will be provided with a dedicated shift duty at the accommodation hall D Block of BRKR Bhavan with landline number 040-23452888 and mobile number 7997959704. Their office will be equipped with a computer with printer and internet and other modern gadgetry so that back office jobs can be handled efficiently.

The staff attending the night duties after completing the week on night duty will report to the office during the afternoon session the next working day.

