Gain mastery over current affairs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: Grasping the topic as a whole and understanding the overall picture of any event is important to answer the questions accurately

This article is in continuation to the previous article to help you handle current affairs topics. Here are some sample questions with explanation:

1) Name the Indian State that had launched Paray Shikshalaya for students?

a. Kerala

b. Maharashtra

c. West Bengal

d. Tripura

Ans: c

Explanation: On February 7, 2022, the West Bengal government has started an open-air classroom programme, called ‘Paray Shikshalaya’ (Neighbourhood School), for students studying in primary and pre-primary classes. Keeping the ongoing Covid pandemic situation in mind, the government took this initiative under which students would be studying in an open area.

2) Match the following?

1. Dinesh Prasad Saklani a. UGC Chairman

2. Santishree Dhulipudi b. New Director of NCERT

3. Jagadesh Kumar c. Vice-Chancellor of JNU

a. 1-b, 2-c, 3-a

b. 1-c, 2-b, 3-a

c. 1-a, 2-b, 3-c

d. 1-b, 2-a, 3-c

Ans: a

Explanation: February 2022 marks a new beginning for three dignitaries in the education sector. Dinesh Prasad Saklani has been appointed as the new Director of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on February 7 for a five-year term, while Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has been appointed as the Chairman of UGC on February 5. On the other hand, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has appointed Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as the new Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on February 7. She is the first woman Vice-Chancellor of JNU.

3) The Railway Protection Force has launched operation AAHT. What is the purpose?

a. Promoting railway reservations

b. Curbing human trafficking

c. Avoiding any kind of rail accidents

d. Checking robberies in trains

Ans: b

Explanation: As a part of its nationwide initiative to curb human trafficking, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has launched ‘Operation AAHT’ focusing mainly on trains that originate from border countries. Held under the Ministry of Railways, RPF’s Operation AAHT aims to rescue women and children from traffickers by deploying Special Forces in long-distance trains. The operation is to be implemented in every train operated by the Indian Railways.

4) Snowglu was in news recently; it is associated with which State/UT?

a. Himachal Pradesh

b. Uttarakhand

c. Jammu and Kashmir

d. Ladakh

Ans: c

Explanation: Snowglu is an ‘igloo café’, which was recently opened in Jammu and Kashmir. Touted to be the first such café in India and the largest igloo cafe in the world, it was built by Wasim Shah, in Gulmarg, Kashmir. It is 44.5 feet in diameter and 37.5 feet in height.

5) Which is the first country in the world to play 1000 One Day Internationals?

a. England

b. Australia

c. West Indies

d. India

Ans: d

Explanation: By playing its 1000th match on February 6, 2022, India became the first country in the world to achieve the rare feat. India played against West Indies in this match and has won. So far, the Indian cricket team has won two ODI world cups and one T20 world cup. Out of the 1,000 ODI matches played till now, the team has won 519 matches, while nine matches ended in a tie and 41 matches ended without results.

6) According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), which Indian State has lowest unemployment rate in January 2022?

a. Maharashtra

b. Madhya Pradesh

c. Karnataka

d. Telangana

Ans: d

Explanation: The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) has recently released the unemployment report. According to the report, the unemployment rate in India stood at 6.57% in January 2022. This is the lowest since March 2021. Telangana had the lowest unemployment rate in January 2022. It was 0.7%. The second lowest was Gujarat (1.2%), followed by Meghalaya (1.5%) and Odisha (1.8%).

7) Which of the following events had completed 100 years on February 4, 2022?

a. Salt Satyagraha

b. Champaran movement

c. Chauri Chaura incident

d. Kheda Satyagraha

Ans: c

Explanation: The Chauri Chaura incident,. which led to the end of non-cooperation movement, completes 100 years in 2022. On February 4, 1922, a large group of protesters in Chauri Chaura, located in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh, clashed with the police resulting in the latter opening fire. In retaliation, the protesters attacked and set fire to a police station. This incident led to the death of three civilians and 23 policemen. Upset over the Chauri Chaura incident, Mahatma Gandhi ji called off the non- cooperation movement.

