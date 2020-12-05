Gallantry fancied for Mumbai feature

The feature event of the races to be held in Mumbai on Sunday

Published: 11:30 pm 7:08 pm

Mumbai: The Mallesh Narredu-trained Gallantry is all set to claim the Democraticus Plate 1400 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails will be announced on race day.

SELECTIONS

1. The Pie 1, Sir Ramon 2, Arabian Storm 3

2. Godsword 1, Highland Lass 2, Auspicious 3

3. Speed Air 1, World Is One 2, Menilly 3

4. Gallantry 1, Enid Blyton 2, Benghazi 3

5. Bold Legend 1, Wind Whistler 2, Melisandre 3

6. Hidden Gold 1, Storm Breaker 2, Dazzling Star 3

7. Live By Night 1, Circle Of Love 2, Maxine 3

Day’s Best: Speed Air.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

