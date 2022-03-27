Too Good fancied for Delhi feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:41 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

File Photo

New Delhi: The Rajinder-trained Too Good, who is working well in the morning trials, may make amends in the Right Again Plate 1400 metres Class-I, rated 80 and above (lower class eligible) the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Ashwa Tenjing 1, Jet Space 2, Jet Sukhoi 3

2. Boli 1, Spartan X 2, Miss Enable 3

3. Too Good 1, Best In Class 2, Jungle Wave 3

4. Queen Of The Sky 1, Master Causeway 2, Moriseiki 3

5. Thoughts 1, Master Stepper 2, Kaya 3

6. Texas Gun 1, Premier Prospect 2, Miss Daisy 3

Day’s Best: Texas Gun.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .