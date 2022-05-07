Star Symbol fancied for Ooty selections

Published Date - 06:53 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Hyderabad: The B Suresh-trained Star Symbol holds an edge over others to win the Starry Eyes Handicap 1600 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65 Class-III, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 11.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Ice River 1, Lady Zeen 2, Dancing Queen 3

2. Shez R Star 1, Rubert 2, Rule Of Emperors 3

3. Romualdo 1, Little Wonder 2, Kings Walk 3

4. Gangster 1, Royal Treasure 2, Air Marshall 3

5. Star Symbol 1, Grandiose 2, Penang 3

6. Mayflower 1, Fabulous Show 2, Star Fling 3

Day’s Best: Gangster.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.