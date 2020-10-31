Gambling dens raided in Hyderabad

By | Published: 5:09 pm

Hyderabad: Fourteen persons were caught by the Special Operations Team of Cyberabad Police for gambling at an apartment in Miyapur on Saturday. The police seized Rs.5.92 lakh cash, mobile phones and cards from them.

Acting on a tip off, the SOT (Madhapur team) raided a flat at an apartment in Miyapur and caught the organizer Yeruvu Nagi Reddy along with 13 other participants who were playing three cards game.

“Reddy was organizing gambling at the flat and inviting participants. He was collecting commission on the amount won during the game,” said the police. The 14 persons along with the property were handed over to Miyapur police station for further action.

In another case at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, the Commissioner’s Task Force raided a house at Venkatgiri area and caught 11 persons including four women who were playing three card games.

According to the police, one of the women was organizing gambling at her house and inviting participants after collecting commissioner from them. On information the raid was conducted by the Task Force (west) team. An amount of Rs. 3,45,600 was seized from them.

