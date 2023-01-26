‘Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh’, set in an alternate reality, opens to mixed reviews

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:11 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

By Simar Kaur

Hyderabad: ‘Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh’, written by Rajkumar Santoshi and Asghar Wajahat, is a fictional conversation between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, his assassinator.

An adaptation of a play originally written by Santoshi himself, the movie discusses the socio-political ideals of Gandhi and Godse and the ideological clashes between them. Set against the backdrop if the Indo-Pak Partition, it compares their perspectives towards all the violence and the crisis that surrounds them.

Considering the sensitivity of the topic, the movie imagines a conversation between Gandhi and Godse in an alternate reality. According to the makers of the film, it also addresses the issues of slavery, inequality and communalism in the pre-Independence India through the mindsets of both the leads.

The film’s cast includes Deepak Antani as Gandhi and Chinmayi Mandelkal as Godse, among others. As Santoshi’s earlier movies like ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’ have been highly acclaimed, the expectations from this movie, too, are pretty high.

The movie, which marks the comeback of Rajkumar Santoshi, sets a very different tone because of being set in an alternate imaginative reality. ‘Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh’ has just hit the theatres on the occasion of the Republic Day, and has opened to mixed reviews.