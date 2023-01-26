ZEE5, Ekam Satt celebrate the unsung heroes, spies of India via ‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’ city tour

26 January 23

Hyderabad: ZEE5 ended 2022 on a good note as it delivered many successful original series and movies. One such success story is that of ‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’. Starring Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Zoya Afroz, Harsh Chaya, and Satyadeep Mishra, the series turned out to be the most viewed original series of 2022 on ZEE5. The show struck a chord with many as it celebrated the unsung heroes, spies of India.

And as an extension of the show, the makers got together with Ekam Satt foundation and organised a 4-city musical tour at different Army cantonments in Mumbai, Delhi, Amritsar and Kashmir to pay tribute to the Army officials who do a selfless job in protecting their country and its people. The 4-city tour was organised by Ad Ventures and curated by Ameya Dabli in an effort to unite people through music and promote their mental well-being.

The city tour not only received a phenomenal response, but it also lifted the morale of the Army officials and proved to serve the motive of celebrating them and their bravery. Additionally, the makers also launched a special song, ‘Vatana Ve’ which is sung and composed by Ankit Tiwari and the lyrics are by Anurag Bhumiya.

This song is ZEE5’s tribute to the spies and the unsung heroes of India who do a selfless job of protecting the nation without asking for much in return. It’s not a part of the series but was specially composed for the warriors and was launched by Ameya Dabli at Amritsar’s Army cantonment, amidst many heroes of the Indian Armed Forces.

This Republic Day, ZEE5 celebrates all the unsung heroes who place their country before themselves.