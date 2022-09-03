Gandipet park ready for inauguration

Taking to Twitter, he lauded Urban Development Special Chief Secretary and Metropolitan Commissioner

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said works related to the Gandipet Park were completed and that the facility would be inaugurated soon.

Arvind Kumar and his team and said the Gandipet Park was another beautiful addition to Hyderabad.

The Minister also shared some pictures of the lung space on Twitter.

The Gandipet Park has been developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Osman Sagar in the backdrop of this lung space scales up its beauty.