Rope way adventure activity to soon find its way into Hyderabad parks

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:28 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

(Representational image) The directions to set up a rope sliding adventure activity were given by Minister KT Rama Rao to Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Sunday.

Hyderabad: The urban forest blocks that developed in and around the city by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) apart from lung space are getting more innovative aspects tagged to them.

Soon, one of these urban forest blocks will be getting rope sliding adventure activity for the visitors. This adventure activity will have a person sliding in a controlled way using ropes.

Similar recreational activities at the KCR Urban Eco Park in Mahabubnagar district are already attracting scores of visitors and the plan is to develop one or more such facilities at the urban forest blocks here. The directions to set up a rope sliding adventure activity were given by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao to Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Sunday.

This follows a person on Twitter posting a video of the adventure activity and asking the Minister to set up a similar facility in Hyderabad.