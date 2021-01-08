Ganesh idol missing from temple in Kadapa

By | Published: 6:26 pm

Kadapa: The alarming incidents of attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh seem to continue with an idol of Ganesh missing from a temple in Kadapa district on Friday.

the incident occurred in a temple at Chagaleru village of Vemula mandal in the district when unidentified persons took away the ganesh idol from the premises on Thursday night.

The villagers who noticed that the idol was missing on Friday morning, immediately informed to the police who are investigating.

