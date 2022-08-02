| Ganesh Idol That Looks Like Rana Daggubatis Character From Nene Raju Nene Mantri To Be Seen In Begum Bazar

Ganesh idol that looks like Rana Daggubati’s character from Nene Raju Nene Mantri to be seen in Begum Bazar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:33 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner. And with it, the grandly celebrated festival brings gigantic idols, exuberant music, flashy lights, joyous dance, and a refreshing atmosphere of celebration.

Most residents of colonies in the city get together and erect a pandal to house the lord Ganesh where the idol would be worshipped. Now, when it comes to the idols, in the past few years there has been no dearth of creativity. We’ve seen a Pub-G Ganesh, Ganesh that looks like a cricketer and whatnot.

A friends club that organises the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bartan Bazar in Begum Bazar is giving a Telugu cinema twist to their Ganesh idol.

Their idol is inspired by the character Jogendra played by actor Rana Daggubati in the movie Nene Raju Nene Mantri. In a tweet by one Akash Yadav, the pictures show a standing idol that looks exactly like Jogendra who wears traditional attire – a shirt and pancha. While the idol is not yet completely done in the picture, it clearly resembles the character.

Known for his go-getter attitude, Jogendra is a businessman based out of a village who aims to become the Chief Minister of the State as the Sarpanch’s wife insults his beloved wife Radha. However, his blind ambition gets him entangled in a web of dirty politics and bloodshed.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on 31 August and the Visarjan will be on 9 September.