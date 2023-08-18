Gang rape victim’s body shifted to Gandhi hospital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Peddapalli: Peddapalli police, who collected the dead body of gang rape victim in Madhya Pradesh, on Friday reportedly shifted to Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad for postmortem. It may be recalled that a 16 year-old minor girl from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly gangraped by four persons near Appannapet of Peddapalli on August 14. She died while shifting to her native place in MP on Wednesday.

Police began an investigation and two teams led by Peddapalli ACP Edla Mahesh on Thursday went to the girl’s native Kajiri, Balaghat district of MP and recovered dead body. On Friday, body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

More details on whether she was gang raped would be known after the postmortem. On the other hand, based on the complaint by the victim’s brother, police have registered the case against real-estate venture supervisor Fayaz and three of his friends. It is learnt that the accused were in police custody.