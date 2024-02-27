Gang stealing aluminium wires from real estate ventures nabbed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 06:30 PM

Aluminium Wires

Siddipet: A three-member gang, which was allegedly stealing overhead aluminium electric wires from real estate ventures, was nabbed by the Kukunurpally Police, who seized 1,280 kg of aluminium conductor wire from the accused.

They were identified as Guguloth Chandrashekhar (23), a resident of Kondapur in Dholmitta mandal, Agulla Srinivas (36) and Kadari Jalandhar (34), both natives of Karimnagar district.

Chandrashekhar, an electrician by profession, allegedly hatched the plan to steal the wires from real estate ventures and formed a team with his two friends.

Since the lines in real estate ventures were not connected to the power supply, they could easily steal them. In one such incident, a man Chittaboyina Babu complained to the Chinna Kodur Police that some persons stole the wires on February 19 in his plot located at Velikatte.

Since then, the Siddipet police was keeping a watch on the movement of the accused. The Kukunurpally Police caught them while they were carrying wire stolen from a venture near Gajwel in an auto on Tuesday.

They allegedly stole wires from seven ventures so far. The Gajwel Police have filed cases against two traders who bought the stolen wire from them.