Elephant that killed two in Telangana, tramples woman to death in Maharashtra

Sources said that Raje Kopa Halami (50) from Hindur breathed her last at the district general hospital in Chandrapur town. The condition of Mahari Devu Wadde and Vanje Juru Pungati was learnt to be critical.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 April 2024, 02:32 PM

Mancherial: One of the three women, who sustained serious injuries after an elephant titled ME3 attacked them when they were returning from a temple at Hindur village in Bamraghad Forest division of Gadchiroli district on Thursday, died while undergoing treatment on Friday.

The tusker trampled a farmer Gonglu Telami to death when he was working in the farm at village Kiyar on Thursday morning. It was wandering in Kosfundi village of Bhamraghad Taluka, but drifted towards Karampalli-Tekla Forest on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it damaged the house of Parasuram Soyam at Chirepalli (Kottagudam) and also ransacked Tadguda village. Later, it vandalised a farm house in Koreli village in Permili forest range.