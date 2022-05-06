Gang with Mumbai links held with heroin, marijuana in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:38 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Hyderabad: The Task Force nabbed a gang allegedly involved in selling heroin and marijuana in the city at Kalapathar on Thursday and seized 225 grams of heroin and 28 kilograms of marijuana, together worth Rs.23.6 lakh.

The arrested persons were Chand Shahjadah Sayyed (43), a plumber from Dharavi in Mumbai, Shaik Abdul Alam Quadri alias Rashad alias Alam (40), a mobile technician from Bahadurpura, Shaik Qasim (34), a drug peddler from Uppal and Shahed Kamal (41), a realtor from Chandrayangutta. Two suspects, Mahesh alias Rayees, the kingpin of the drug racket from Mumbai, and V Ramesh, a marijuana cultivator from Visakhapatnam, were absconding.

According to the police, Shaik Abdul Quadri, a baker who turned to drug peddling, had made friends with Sayyed during his trips to Mumbai to supply bakery products.

“Quadri shared his plan of selling narcotic substances in Mumbai and roped in Sayyed as a mediator for selling marijuana locally,” City Police Commissioner CV Anand said, adding that Quadri then established a narcotic substance supply network with his friends Qasim and Ramesh too.

“The gang, with the help of Qasim, procured marijuana from Ramesh, who cultivated it in the Paderu agency in Visakhapatnam and smuggled to Hyderabad by train. They sold it to customers in Hyderabad and Mumbai,” Anand said, adding that Sayyed along with Mahesh, a drug peddler based in Mumbai, exchanged marijuana with heroin from Quadri.

Following a tip-off, the police nabbed the suspects and seized the narcotic substances. They were handed over to the Kalapathar police for further action.