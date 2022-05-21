Gangula advises youth to utilise every opportunity to reach higher positions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:39 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar advised the unemployed youth to reach higher positions by utilising every opportunity by relying only on the talent. Speaking after inaugurating a job mela organised by the District Youth Welfare department in association with DCS & Staffing Private Limited at Ambedkar stadium here on Saturday, he asked youth not to depend on their parents, but to lead their own life by securing jobs with their talent.

Earlier, the employment opportunities of Telangna people were hindered since all jobs used to be filled by the Andhra people. Now, the situation has changed after the formation of Telangana state, he said and advised the youth to fulfill the dreams of their parents by reaching higher positions by utilizing their talent. The state government has announced to recruit 83,000 government jobs vacant in various departments. The recruitment process would be done in a transparent manner and based on merit, he informed. On this occasion, the Minister handed over appointment letters to youth selected for various jobs.

District Collector RV Karnan informed that district administration has launched a Vaaradhi mobile app to help the unemployed youth preparing for various Group examinations. Informing that a total of 2,300 people were utilising Vaaradhi app, he advised the youth to download the app from play store. Instead of depending on parents, youth should lead life on their own by securing a job, Collector advised.

District Youth and Sport Officer, Rajaveeru informed that a total of 2,732 unemployed youth registered their names for job mela. Of that 348 candidates were given appointment letters and 466 were on the waiting list. A total of 26 companies including Apollo pharmacy, Blue Ocean, Premier Health Care, Ratna Automobiles, Jio Mart, Mahalaxmi Profile, Vodafone India Limited, Varun Motors and others took part in the job mela.

Karimnagar mayor Y Sunil Rao, municipal commissioner Seva Islavath and others were present.

