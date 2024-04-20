BRS candidate Vinod Kumar files nomination for Karimnagar LS

He wanted the people to teach a befitting lesson to BJP which was cheating the public with social media publicity as well as its ability to juggle words.

20 April 2024

Karimnagar: BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar filed nomination for Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday. He was accompanied by MLAs Gangula Kamalakar and Padi Koushik Reddy.

Later speaking to reporters BRS leader found fault with Congress and BJP parties for joining hands to defeat BRS in parliament polls. Delay in announcement of candidate for Karimnagar segment by the Congress party was a classic example for secret understanding of both the parties.

Besides cheating the people in the name of six guarantees, the Congress came to power by telling lies, he said and appealed to the people to throw congress in the Bay of Bengal by defeating its candidates in parliament elections.

Though the union government led by the BJP sanctioned 150 medical colleges to various states across the country, not a single college was allocated to Telangana.

How could the sitting MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who had done nothing for the development of Karimnagar parliament constituency during the last five years, seek votes from the public. The BJP leader was hurting the sentiments of the public by mixing religioun with politics.

The IIIT, which had to be established in Karimnagar, has shifted to other states due to inefficiency of Sanjay Kumar, he alleged.

During his tenure as MP, he sanctioned Karimnagar-Manoharabad railway line and smart city to Karimangar. Besides sanctioning Rs 25 crore for the construction of TTD temple in Karimangar, initiative was also taken to allocate 332 acres of forest land to Kondagattu temple.

Talking about the formation of separate Telangana, he said both Congress and BJP parties never extended their cooperation. Congress unavoidably formed Telangana as BRS MPs had mounted pressure on it by convincing 28 political parties after meeting 32 parties.

The presence of BRS MPs in parliament was necessary to protect the interests of Telangana people by facing the Congress and BJP parties, he emphasized.