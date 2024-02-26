Over 800 candidates get placement in police mega job mela in Asifabad

Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar, who inaugurated the event, said the drive was organised to help unemployed youngsters find jobs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 07:42 PM

SP Suresh Kumar hands over a letter of appointment to a candidate during the placement drive held by police in Asifabad on Monday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Over 800 candidates secured placements during a mega job mela conducted by the police department as part of a community outreach programme here on Monday.

Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar, who inaugurated the event, said the drive was organised to help unemployed youngsters find jobs. He advised the shortlisted candidates to be disciplined and to shun bad habits. He handed over letters of appointment to the candidates and thanked multinational companies that took part in the event.

Those who were placed by various companies expressed gratitude to the police department for coming forward to host the placement drive in the district headquarters. Around 3,000 candidates belonging to several parts of the district participated in the drive. Around 50 multinational companies hired employees for various positions.

Asifabad DSP P Sadaiah, his counterpart from Kaghaznagar Karunakar, Task Force Inspector Rana Prathap, DCRB Inspector Ramesh, Inspectors Srinivas, Nagaraju, Chitti Babu, Sadiq Pasha, Shankaraiah, Reserve Inspectors Peddanna, Anjanna, Kiran Kumar, many sub-inspectors and constables were present.