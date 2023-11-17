Gangula promises to pay KCR back by winning 13 segments in erstwhile Karimnagar

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for developing Karimnagar town during the last ten years and promised to win all 13 assembly segments in the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar speaking at the Praja Ashirvada Sabha in Karimnagar on Friday.

Karimnagar: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for developing Karimnagar town during the last ten years and promised to win all 13 assembly segments in the district. The city used to look like a graveyard during the Congress rule, but now with laying of roads, construction of drainages, cable bridge, Manair River Front project and other developmental works, it was looking good.

Speaking at the Praja Ashirvada Sabha here on Friday, Kamalakar said the Chief Minister had a special affection for the people of Karimnagar. The first Simha Garjana of separate state agitation was conducted in the same ground on May 17, 2001. Moreover, Chandrashekhar Rao also started the final phase of separate state agitation from Karimnagar in November 2009. After coming to power in 2014, the Chief Minister issued the first GO no. 4 sanctioning the funds for the development of Karimnagar town.

Though Lower Manair Dam was located outside the town, people used to face water problems. However, the situation has changed after the formation of Telangana and now, water is being supplied on a daily basis. Telangana planning board-vice chairman B Vinod Kumar said that right from the formation of a separate state to 24 hour power supply, each and every promise made to the public by the BRS party was fulfilled. Stating that both Congress and BJP parties had no love and affection for the people of Telangana, hesaid that the BRS prepared a plan for the next 100 years future of Telangana.