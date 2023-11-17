| Ktr Asks Electors Not To Be Carried Away By False Promises Of Congress Bjp

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

File photo of BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Mancherial: BRS working president KT Rama Rao found fault with the Congress for seeking another chance even after ruling the state for 55 years. He was addressing a poll rally held in Jannaram mandal centre on Friday.

Rama Rao asked as to why Congress failed to provide quality power, drinking water, irrigation facilities and Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Laxmi even after being voted to power for 11 times. Neither the Congress nor BJP were concerned about welfare of farmers. It was the BRS which introduced the Rythu Bandhu scheme and extended investment support worth Rs 73,000 crore to 70 lakh farmers.

The BRS working president said that farmers suffered untold hardships during the Congress rule. There were many instances when people begged the NPDCL staff to restore power to enable them to take a bath after conducting a funeral. There were serpentine queues for buying fertilizer. Uninterrupted supply of power used to be news. Outage of power is news now.

He urged people not to be carried away by false promises and statements of the two parties. He asked them to carefully exercise their franchise. He added that the irrigation facilities of Khanapur were improved like never before.

Will adopt Khanapur if BRS nominee elected

He assured to take steps to sanction hospital, degree college, residential school, bridges and roads, power sub-station in Indanpalli and developing Jannaram into a tourism hub, besides adopting Khanapur if BRS nominee Bhukya Johnson Naik was elected from the segment. He vowed to develop the segment on the lines of Siricilla.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Rathod Janardhan, Government Whip Balka Suman, MLC Dande Vittal, the chairman of the Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation (TSIDC) Dr S Venopala Chary, BRS leaders P Ravinder Rao, former Mancherial MLA G Aravinda Reddy, ex MLC Karne Prabhakar and many others were present.