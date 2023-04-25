Ganja plant found in Kothagudem municipal garden

It is said that the ganja plant was found in the roadside garden developed by the municipality as part of beautification by the side of Prakasam Stadium near the One-Town Police Station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 AM, Tue - 25 April 23

A ganja plant is found growing in a municipality garden in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Ganja (cannabis) or the cannabis plant is something that many have not even seen, except in photographs or media or movies. But here was one cannabis plant, all of three feet height, growing in a garden developed by the Kothagudem Municipality.

It is said that the ganja plant was found in the roadside garden developed by the municipality as part of beautification by the side of Prakasam Stadium near the One-Town Police Station. A local who spotted and identified the plant informed the police.

Following this, head constable Ghani reached the spot, uprooted the plant and took it to the police station for further action.

The incident has caused quite a stir in the town and exposed the municipality’s negligence in maintaining the garden. The police and the public in the town are puzzled how the plant grew in a public place without being noticed for so long.

Also Read TSRTC launches new bus service from Kothagudem to Hyderabad