NMC gives nod for Kothagudem Medical College admissions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:07 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

The authorities of the Government Medical College, Kothagudem, were directed to ensure that the first batch of students appears for the final exams in accordance with the NMC Act 2019.

Kothagudem: Bringing good news to people in the district as well as aspirants of medical education, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has given letter of permission for starting Government Medical College here for the academic year 2022-23.

Following the letter of intent, the NMC has given on Aug 3, 2022, for the medical college with an intake of 150 MBBS seats, the letter of permission was given on August 25 based on an assessment report by the Commission’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB).

Also Read Telangana: 232 additional PG medical seats approved

The college authorities were told to ensure that the first batch of students admitted against the sanctioned intake appears for the final examination with the commission in accordance with the NMC Act 2019. Infrastructure, both physical and human resources have to be maintained along with biometric attendance and the website of the college with details like courses offered and faculty, the commission said.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on behalf of the people of the district for making efforts to establish the Medical College in Kothagudem, fulfilling a long cherished dream of the people. He also thanked Health Minister T Harish Rao.

Speaking to Telangana Today the minister stated that the people of the State were happy with the decisions taken by the Telangana government towards strengthening medical education. Chief Minister KCR was determined to provide free education and medical care to every poor person.

As a part of that, the government-sanctioned Medical Colleges to Khammam and Kothagudem districts to take medical education to the reach of the common man and help the local students pursue higher education and reach higher goals, Ajay Kumar noted.

The construction work of the medical college in Kothagudem has been completed. The NMC’s permission paved the way for classes to start from this academic year. The MARB satisfied with the infrastructure facilities such as lecture halls, laboratory, library, hostels, faculty, hostel building, nursing and paramedical staff required by the college as per the rules.

Ajay Kumar, who regularly monitored the Medical College construction work, congratulated District Collector Anudeep D and the district officials for working hard in completing the construction work in time and with quality.

Meanwhile, the local MLA V Venkateshwar Rao speaking to the media informed the Chief Minister would soon be visiting Kothagudem to inaugurate the medical college.