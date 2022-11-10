TSRTC launches new bus service from Kothagudem to Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

TSRTC launched a new bus service from Kothagudem to Miyapur in Hyderabad fulfilling decades-old demand.

Kothagudem: TSRTC has launched a new super luxury bus service from Kothagudem to Hyderabad at the request of residents of Chandrugonda and Annapureddypalle mandals in the district.

A group of educated youths from Chandrugonda and Annapureddypalle mandals have on Nov 5 submitted a memorandum to the minister requesting him to introduce the bus service from the district headquarters to BHEL, Hyderabad via, Ramavaram, Chandrugonda, Erragunta, VM Banjar and Penuballi.

They said that a large number of students, youths, employees and their families travel to Hyderabad regularly but they have been troubled due as no bus going to Hyderabad covers the above areas. Many representations to leaders and officials yielded no result.

As a result the passengers were forced to board buses at Kothagudem or Sathupalli to go to Hyderabad. Introducing a bus service in the route would be profitable to the RTC and help the locals to have a comfortable journey, they explained.

Responding to their request positively Ajay Kumar directed the officials to launch a bus service in the route. Following the minister’s directions a bus service was started on the route on Wednesday from Kothagudem to Miyapur in Hyderabad, RTC officials informed here on Thursday.

The locals from the above villages, V Sudhakar Rao, B Mahesh, K Rama Rao, M Ashok and others thanked the minister Ajay Kumar for his initiative of introducing the bus service in the route and for addressing the decades old issue.