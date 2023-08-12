Ganja worth Rs 21.60 lakh seized, two held in Kothagudem

Excise personnel during vehicle inspections found ganja weighing around 108 kg hidden in specially made chambers in doors, behind the front and rear lamps and other parts of a car.

08:25 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Kothagudem: Ganja worth Rs 21.60 lakh was seized and two persons were held at Paloncha in the district on Saturday.

The accused Vijay Pal of Uttar Pradesh and Jitu Kumar of Delhi procured the substance in Malkangiri of Odisha and were smuggling it to Delhi.

The arrested would be sent to judicial custody, said officials.