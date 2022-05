Woman held with gold worth Rs. 13 lakh at Hyderabad airport

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:32 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Customs intercepted a female passenger on Wednesday and seized 249.99 grams of gold, valued at Rs. 13.04 lakh from her.

According to a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Hyderabad Customs, the gold was seized from a female passenger who arrived by Flight 6E 025 from Dubai. The gold was concealed with silver coatings and worn by the passenger between her chains. Further investigation is on, officials said.