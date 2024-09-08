Ganja worth Rs 87 lakh seized in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Police seized ganja worth Rs 87 lakh at Julurpad in the district on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, DSP Abdul Rahaman informed that based on a tip off on ganja smuggling vehicle inspections conducted at Julurpad.

During the inspections police found 246 kg of ganja being transported in a car.

Police arrested two persons, Dugginapudi Sivashankar Reddy and Kaalipi Nagendra Babu of Sarapaka in the district.

The accused Sivashankar Reddy was already involved in six ganja smuggling cases and went to jail, the DSP said.