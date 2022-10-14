| Gautam Gambhir Turns 41 Wishes Pour In For Former Cricketer On His Birthday

Gautam Gambhir turns 41: Wishes pour in for former cricketer on his birthday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:47 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who turned 41 today, played a crucial role in the 2007 (T20) and 2011 World Cups to help India win the most prestigious events on both occasions.

He made 75 in the final match against Pakistan in the T20I World Cup in 2007. His innings was laced with 8 fours and 2 sixes. Gautam Gambhir played a lone hand, as he held one end up while wickets kept tumbling at the other, to seal a memorable for ‘Men in Blue’ in the world cup.

Gambhir was instrumental in India’s victory against Sri Lanka in the finals of the 2011 World Cup as he scored an important 97 off 122 balls under pressure.

He played his first international on April 11 2003 in an ODI match against Bangladesh. The southpaw, who played 242 international matches and amassed over 10,000 runs across all formats of the game, retired from professional cricket in 2018.

Gautam Gambhir also has an amazing record as a captain in IPL. He won two IPL titles for the franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014.

He was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri in 2019 for his contribution to cricket.

On the occasion of his birthday, the hashtag ‘gautamgambhir’ started trending since today morning. Cricket celebrities, along with his fans, took to Twitter to wish Gambhir on his birthday. BCCI wished the former Delhi cricketer on its Twitter handle.

“242 international matches 1032 international run. Here’s wishing the 2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup winner, @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday,” BCCI captioned the post.

2⃣4⃣2⃣ international matches 👍

1⃣0⃣3⃣2⃣4⃣ international runs 💪 Here's wishing the 2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup winner, @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday. 🎂👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/nGUlvYBUK6 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2022

Check the reactions of cricketers here

Happy Birthday mera Bhai @GautamGambhir

Keep doing all good work you do & inspire the nation.

Live long.#HappyBirthday #gautamgambhir pic.twitter.com/PSLskxkp8M — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) October 14, 2022

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to my dear brother @GautamGambhir – a champion in every sense! Lots of love GG. Hope to see you soon ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/qdz0xpajuc — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 14, 2022

Wishing @GautamGambhir all the love and success on his Birthday today! A true friend and a gracious human being. Happy Birthday brother, have a great day and a fulfilling year ahead. pic.twitter.com/SOFCaFrPsc — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 14, 2022

The man who always stood up when it mattered the most! 🤩 Happy Birthday @GautamGambhir 🎉#PunjabKings #GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/M49KlsFKjO — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) October 14, 2022